ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Review gives Seguin goal early in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, and the Dallas Stars beat the...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Recap: Comeback kids rise up as Stars beat Jets 3-2 in overtime

Jamie Benn continues to own the Jets by factoring in on all three goals, while Jake Oettinger turns in yet another sparkling performance in net. Saving their best work for crunch time, the Stars pulled off a stunning 3-2 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center on a frigid night in Dallas on Wednesday.
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche scores six unanswered goals to rally from 3-0 deficit vs. Winnipeg Jets

The sticktoitiveness of the Avalanche behind captain Gabe Landeskog was a sight to behold Friday night at Ball Arena. A 3-0 deficit to the Winnipeg Jets disappeared as quickly as it was built and Colorado scored six consecutive goals — three from Landeskog — en route to a remarkable 6-3 victory in the Central Division showdown.
NHL
Reuters

Tyler Sequin leads Stars past Jets in OT

Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Initially not called a goal on the ice, replay quickly confirmed Seguin did score after batting the puck out of mid-air with his stick and over the shoulder of Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (36 saves). Seguin assisted on Denis Gurianov’s tying goal late in the third and Jamie Benn notched a goal and two assists for the Stars, who have won 10 of their last 14.
NHL
Dallas News

Scoring struggles sink Stars in shootout loss despite another stellar Jake Oettinger performance

In a 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday night, the Stars reinforced the idea that they have reclaimed their identity. Mikael Granlund scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Predators past Dallas, snagging the all-important extra point in the Western Conference standings. The Stars are now five points behind Nashville for the first Wild Card spot in the West on a night when they could have closed the gap to two.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Denis Gurianov
NHL

Seguin, Stars edge Jets in OT for fifth win in seven

DALLAS -- Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Seguin's initial shot on a 2-on-1 was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, but after the goalie knocked the puck up into the air with his blocker, Seguin batted it into the net.
NHL
NHL

Predators look to cap big week with Stadium Series win against Lightning

NASHVILLE -- The reality of the moment struck Ryan Johansen on Friday as he took his first steps onto the outdoor hockey rink in the middle of Nissan Stadium. What had been talked about for weeks -- the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning -- was just a day away.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#The Dallas Stars#Central Division
NHL

Colorado Jets Home For One Game

After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
NHL
Denver Post

Nathan MacKinnon returns to lineup vs. Jets as Avalanche begins consecutive-night stretch

Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon will return from a one-game injury absence and play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Ball Arena. MacKinnon, who was scratched from Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Detroit for precautionary reasons stemming from a minor lower-body injury, was cleared after Friday’s morning skate, coach Jared Bednar said.
NHL
NHL

Rinne number retirement perfect start to Predators' Stadium Series party

NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne watched his No. 35 rise to the rafters before the Nashville Predators played the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, then waved to the roaring, adoring crowd. He was more than a great goalie. He was more than the "best Pred ever," as Predators president...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Landeskog hat trick caps Avalanche six-goal rally against Jets

Scores first and last for Colorado in comeback win. Gabriel Landeskog recorded his 5th NHL hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon notched two goals in the 6-3 Avalanche win against the Jets. 05:07 •. Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat trick, part of six straight goals by the Colorado Avalanche in a...
NHL
FOX Sports

Mikael Granlund lifts Predators past Stars, 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: COL 6 | WPG 3

The Colorado Avalanche come away with a 6-3 victory against the Winnipeg Jets in the last home game of the month. The Jets took off to an early lead with a goal only a couple minutes into the first period and another five minutes later. The first frame ended with a shorthanded Jets goal.
NHL
NHL

Early lead evaporates in Colorado, Jets fall 6-3

DENVER - It was a dream start for the Winnipeg Jets in Colorado, as they built a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes. Gabriel Landeskog scored three of Colorado's six unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes of regulation time as the Jets dropped a 6-3 decision on Friday night. "It's...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning vs. Predators odds, line: 2022 NHL Stadium Series picks, prediction from model on 82-61 run

The second of three outdoor regular-season games this season takes place Saturday as the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series matchup. Tampa Bay will be playing in its first outdoor game, becoming the 27th different NHL team to do so, while Nashville appears in its second after losing to host Dallas at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. The 2022 Winter Classic took place on Jan. 1, with St. Louis defeating host Minnesota at Target Field in Minneapolis, while the 2022 Heritage Classic game between Toronto and Buffalo will be played March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy