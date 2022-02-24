Review gives Seguin goal early in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

The second of three outdoor regular-season games this season takes place Saturday as the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series matchup. Tampa Bay will be playing in its first outdoor game, becoming the 27th different NHL team to do so, while Nashville appears in its second after losing to host Dallas at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. The 2022 Winter Classic took place on Jan. 1, with St. Louis defeating host Minnesota at Target Field in Minneapolis, while the 2022 Heritage Classic game between Toronto and Buffalo will be played March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

