BEATRICE - The last time the York Dukes played in Beatrice they nearly snuck into the Ozone and pulled off a big upset of the defending Class B state champions, dropping an overtime thriller 44-42. On Saturday they had a second chance to get the ‘W’, this time with a Class B State berth on the line, but the Ozone became the no zone for the Duke shooters as they went 1 of 8 in the first quarter, fell behind early and never recovered.

1 DAY AGO