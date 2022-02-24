ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Athletico and Palmeiras tie in 1st leg of Recopa

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Athletico and Palmeiras drew 2-2 on Wednesday...

www.ftimes.com

SFGate

Brazil's Bolsonaro departs for Russia despite objections

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet.
POLITICS

