Stormy weather? Sleek, chic rain gear has you covered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is here in the Philadelphia region, and it's creating slick roads as of Friday morning. However, a lot of people will see some of the rain and freezing rain taper off. There's been some significant ice accumulation across the region due to the freezing rain. Rain will continue to fall during the morning drive. The system has three types of precipitation — snow, freezing rain, and rain — and parts of our area are getting all three. South Jersey remains in the rain category, while there is some clearing in the western part of the region. The storm is expected to wrap up for the entire region by 10 a.m.

