ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy weather? Sleek, chic rain gear has you covered

By Gretta Monahan
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may pine for spring, but to get to the flowers and warm breezes, we have to go through mud season. That’s pretty much March: rain, which equals mud; melting snow, which equals more mud. Instead of hiding inside, lean into the month with the antidote to dreary...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Overnight Rain, Freezing Rain Creating Slick Conditions For Commuters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is here in the Philadelphia region, and it’s creating slick roads as of Friday morning. However, a lot of people will see some of the rain and freezing rain taper off.   There’s been some significant ice accumulation across the region due to the freezing rain.   Rain will continue to fall during the morning drive. The system has three types of precipitation — snow, freezing rain, and rain — and parts of our area are getting all three. South Jersey remains in the rain category, while there is some clearing in the western part of the region. The storm is expected to wrap up for the entire region by 10 a.m. Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
News 12

Stormy weather moves out; re-freeze remains a concern as temperatures drop

A winter storm made conditions slick and slippery around New Jersey. The stormy weather is done, but icy conditions remain a concern as New Jersey heads into the weekend. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that as temperatures drop tonight, all the melting ice will refreeze. This could make road and walkway conditions slick and slippery.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Wolfandbadger Com#Rainsisters#Latvian#Mackintosh#The Morris Waterproof Mac
Turnto10.com

First rain, then winter weather on the way

This morning has turned out to be incredibly foggy with an inversion layer that set up in some communities. And since some spots are at or below freezing, we could see some black ice early as a result of the fog icing up ground surfaces. As they day goes on,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

When will wet and stormy weather end in the UK?

T — wo major storms in a week may have come as a shock, but trouble has been brewing for some time. The Pacific around the equator is in the throes of La Niña, when the seas turn cooler than normal towards South America. Even though thousands of miles away, La Niña often brings a wet and windy end to winter in the UK, with a powerful jet stream driving depressions across the Atlantic. And as the core of the jet stream powered to more than 200mph this week, Storm Eunice rapidly exploded into aferocious storm. Not only that, but the vortex of winds whirling around in the stratosphere high above the Arctic are unusually strong this winter, helping drive westerly weather across the Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Adidas
Boston Herald

Here we snow again: Massachusetts to get ‘socked pretty hard,’ up to a foot possible

Old Man Winter started laughing hysterically the moment you put on a pair of shorts and began enjoying the spring-like weather. Less than two days after temps are expected to skyrocket into the 60-degree range, a winter storm will likely cause “treacherous” conditions when there’s a high chance for 6-plus inches of snow across much of the area.
BOSTON, MA
WTRF

The sunshine has been replaced with rain

Tuesday: Another warm day is on the books but it will not be enjoyable like yesterday. Rain showers and embedded storms are expected through the entire day. These will taper off overnight into Wednesday morning. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the entire area until 7am Wednesday morning. ~1 inch of rain is expected to fall with some seeing a little bit more. This could cause localized flooding across the region. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 31mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Herald

‘An arctic funk’: Boston looks to a cold week ahead

Bostonians aren’t likely to see any spring-like temperatures this week to help with the gloom of the still-lingering snowpack. A pair of Alberta Clippers — or fast-moving weather systems bringing cold temperatures, high winds, and, often, snow — are due to deliver Canadian cold to the Bay State this week and will keep temperatures below normal, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston/Norton station.
BOSTON, MA
WISN

Freezing rain covers Wisconsin in ice

MILWAUKEE — Following freezing rain overnight Monday into Tuesday, the sun Tuesday afternoon melted some of the ice. However overnight, temperatures are expected to drop below 20-degrees and that will lead to a refreeze. It will be critical to treat surfaces as soon as possible and often to avoid...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warmer, wetter and (possibly) stormy weather ahead

We're going to feel just shy of all 4 seasons this week. After a very cold Valentine's Day, the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s sums up the rest of this week's temperatures. Along with the dramatic warm up, weather will stay quiet thanks to High Pressure building through the middle of the week. This will lead to low rain chances through Thursday afternoon. After that, our weather pattern will change.
ENVIRONMENT
Morning Journal

Vermilion: Brummer’s has you covered for Valentine’s Day

Looking for that last-minute Valentine’s Day gift?. Brummer’s Chocolates in Vermilion has you covered with chocolate-covered strawberries. There are plenty of sweet treats inside the store, 672 Main Street, but nothing at this time of year is more popular than their chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate-covered grapes. Employees at the business started making the sweet treats early Saturday morning and will have them in stock until 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14.
VERMILION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy