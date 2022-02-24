ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Map shows how civilian planes cleared Ukrainian airspace hours before Russia launched invasion

By Grady McGregor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r1CS_0eNWGX1100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Eurocontrol, which manages air traffic across Europe, warned of a “potential hazard for civil aviation” in Ukrainian airspace on Wednesday night, diverting commercial planes from the area just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine and local media reported loud explosions in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

After Russia appeared to launch its invasion into Ukraine, flight tracker sites showed Ukraine’s airspace completely empty of passenger flights. As Russia's military amassed on Ukraine's border in recent days, international airlines had started to avoid Ukrainian airspace. But at least some flights were forced to divert immediately after Eurocontrol issued its notice.

At least two from flights from Israeli carrier El Al, including one traveling from Tel Aviv to Toronto, executed U-turns shortly after entering Ukrainian airspace, according to the Wall Street Journal. A Polish Airlines flight destined for Ukrainian capital Kyiv was also rerouted back to Warsaw shortly after it took off.

On the ground, local media reported gunfire near Kyiv's main airport of Boryspil.

Hours before Russia’s invasion, Russia also issued a series of Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) for civilian and commercial aircrafts to avoid flying over the eastern border region between Ukraine and Russia.

"We also recommend that air operators not enter the rest of Ukraine airspace," Transport Canada said in response to the NOTAM.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airspace#Explosions#Ukraine#Europe#Ukrainian#Eurocontrol#Russian#Israeli#The Wall Street Journal#Polish Airlines#Aces Aviation#Acesaviationbkk#Air Missions#Transport Canada#Notam
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

93K+
Followers
4K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy