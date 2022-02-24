Kan. juvenile officer accused of having sex with teen at the center

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit overnight in Hall County. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Wood River, at mile marker 300. The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to stop. The trooper then attempted to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO