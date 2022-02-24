ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kan. juvenile officer accused of having sex with teen at the center

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka is accused of having sex with a...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Nebraska woman gets over 8 years in prison for kidnapping grandchildren

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Nora Gilda Guevara-Tirana, age 43, of Tekamah, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court on February 23, 2022, in Omaha for kidnapping. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Guevara-Tirana to 100 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Guevara-Tirana will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. Guevara-Tirana, originally from Mexico, faces deportation proceedings after her release from prison.
TEKAMAH, NE
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 hospitalized following Lincoln-area farm fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a man has been hospitalized with burns to his hands and face following a fire at a small farm near Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery just southwest of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
North Platte Post

Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun violations

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Bobby Joe Baer, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Brain C. Buescher for possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm during the drug trafficking offense. Baer was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 115 months for the drug trafficking offense and 65 months for the firearm offense, with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Wisner man sentenced to 14 years for part in meth ring

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Kaden Henry, 23, of Wisner, Nebraska, was sentenced on February 23, 2022, in Omaha, by United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and money laundering. Henry received a sentence of 168 months’ imprisonment with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Henry was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $8,000. There is no parole in the federal system.
WISNER, NE
North Platte Post

Man convicted in shooting death of Omaha realtor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing an Omaha realtor and putting his body in a crawl space. A Douglas County jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before convicting 44-year-old Ross Lorello III of first-degree murder in the killing of 70-year-old realtor Mickey Sodoro.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Sex#Ap
North Platte Post

Kansas woman arrested following wrong way pursuit in Nebraska

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit overnight in Hall County. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Wood River, at mile marker 300. The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to stop. The trooper then attempted to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.
HALL COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 following pursuit in Keith County

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Keith County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people following a pursuit in Keith County. At approximately 7:45 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Roscoe, at mile marker 133. The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver initially slowed down to pull over, but then accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KEITH COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Truck filled with stolen tires from Kearney found in Colorado

KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a rental truck filled with tires stolen from a Kearney business has been located in Colorado. According to police, on Feb. 14, at approximately 10:20 a.m. officers were called to Graham Tire, 5708 2nd Ave., regarding the theft of tires from a fenced and secured area. Graham Tire employees reported the theft of approximately 163 truck tires valued at over $100,000. Security cameras showed the tires being loaded into a Penske rental truck.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire. The York News-Times reports that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County. Sheriff's...
YORK, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy