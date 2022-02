Apex Legends is arguably the most popular Battle Royale game in the world right now. It normally has the most streamers and has been a game that is consistently pushing out updates while still adding to the story. With Fortnite and PUBG already on mobile many were wondering when Apex Legends might make its way. Fans have had their wish granted as Apex Legends will be coming to mobile but many will be wondering if they can play with their friends on other systems? Is Apex Legends Mobile Crossplay?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO