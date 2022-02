MADRID (AP) — Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Seville derby Sunday to stay within range of Spanish league leader Real Madrid. It was the rivals' first meeting since the previous derby had to be suspended because a Sevilla player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown by a Betis fan in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last month. Sevilla eventually lost when the match resumed a day later without fans.

