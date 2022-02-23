Keylight Control

This Tuesday, Respawn launched its new season of Apex Legends, Defiance. This season brings an all-new battle pass, a new Legend, and a new Limited Time Mode (LTM). In addition, the season introduces Control, as well as various balance tweaks and map changes. Respawn revealed that they are already working on the next five Legends coming to Apex. The game boasts 30% more active active players from last year. Therefore, Respawn will likely continue to release new content for Apex for years to come. Apex Legends Control is only available for the first three weeks of Season 12. Players looking to try it out should look to play during the next two weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO