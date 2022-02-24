HPU to rename street for Qubein

HIGH POINT — The city has approved a request from High Point University to rename a private street within its campus for HPU President Nido Qubein.

International Avenue will become Qubein Avenue June 2, following a vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

The road corridor already carries the Qubein Avenue name to the western entrance to the campus on N. Centennial Street, where it changes to International Avenue.

The board found that giving it one continuous name instead of two is consistent with the city’s street name policy.

“We feel that it will be easier for our visitors coming for our free community events and visitors to our campus to have a continuous progression of the road into our campus,” said Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president for university relations.

At the request of the City Council, the city last month changed the name of Montlieu Avenue to Qubein Avenue from N. Centennial Street to N. Main Street.

The changes do not affect the eastern segment of Montlieu Avenue from E. Lexington Avenue to S. University Parkway.

The commission on Tuesday also endorsed a separate request from HPU to rename part of another private street within its campus: the southern leg of Panther Drive to Innovation Way.

This is already dubbed the HPU “Innovation Corridor” where its school of health sciences, school of natural sciences and conservatory are located, Ayers said.

The new name would be applied to the portion of Panther Drive from S. University Parkway to a roundabout within the campus.

The commission found that the request has merit and scheduled a public hearing to consider it on March 22.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531