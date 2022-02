Leonard Nimoy’s children and William Shatner on Sunday were among those who paid tribute to the late Star Trek legend, noting it has been seven years since he passed away. The actor and director Nimoy was best known around the globe for his role as Spock, both on the original Star Trek television series and in several franchise films. His final film role was as Spock in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. He died Feb. 27, 2015, at the age of 83.More from The Hollywood ReporterSally Kellerman, Hot Lips Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 84Why Paramount's 'Star Trek' Sequel Reveal Surprised...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO