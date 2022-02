How much might the Phoenix Suns miss Chris Paul's sure-handed play while he's sidelined by an avulsion fracture to his right thumb?. When CP3 arrived in the Valley of the Sun last season, one of the most predictable improvements was to Phoenix's turnover rate. Near league average in that category in 2019-20, the Suns jumped into the league's top five en route to the NBA Finals last season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO