Parker McCollum is set to play a stadium show with perhaps Country Music's biggest superstar. Today it was revealed that The Lime Stone Kid will join the bill for Eric Church's concert Saturday, May 28, in Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field. This marks the first of many stadium concerts for Church this year, no word yet if McCollum will be on any of the additional shows. Brothers Osborne will also be on the bill in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO