Since Netflix missed the chance to dramatize its own documentary hit Tiger King, the streamer will not make the same mistake twice. After The Tinder Swindler became another hit, Netflix is reportedly developing a movie based on the same subject. Felicity Morris' documentary told the story of Simon Leviev, a con man who used Tinder to defraud women out of millions of dollars.

