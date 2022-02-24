COVID test expiration dates critical

We're probably all pretty used to seeing some type of sell-by, use-by, or expiration date on just about every kind of food item. But although they seem ubiquitous now, expiration dates really haven't been around all that long. According to The Guardian, they were first launched on food packages in the storerooms of the major retailer Marks & Spencer's in the 1950s. However, the practice didn't actually make it onto store shelves until 1970. And while in the United States, sell-by dates are now only required by federal law to be stamped on infant formula, they can still be found on a wide variety of products, from perishables like milk and cheese to pantry items, and even canned goods, via Smithsonian Magazine.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO