There’s something about Mary, it’s something we’ve all known from the moment we heard her sing. But at this year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show, Mary solidified her Rock Star Status with a showstopping performance in hair and makeup worthy of the history-making occasion. The nine-time Grammy winner performed her iconic hit “Family Affair,” wore a one of a kind silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots combo by Peter Dundas, and—true to form—served literally!“ My inspiration for Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl look was ghetto fabulous rockstar” her hairstylist Tym Wallace shared with his followers. He added 40” inch extensions to create her cascading Rapunzel hair from The Upgrade Boutique for extra length and volume. And who also darkened her roots over her platinum blonde strands to keep it super edgy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO