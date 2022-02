NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Growing up, Granby's Ryan Harris aspired to be like his father. As a result, he found the sport of track and field. "He kind of always ran marathons and did triathlons when I was growing up," Harris recalled. "I always wanted to be like him and kind of do what he was doing. As he was coaching that, I kind of thought 'I think maybe I could be good at this.'"

