ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

GFA reschedules Kotoko, Hearts of Oak matchday 19 games

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the decision of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) to sanction the President’s Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC, their Premier League Match Day 19...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester City fan, 19, sentenced to four months in youth custody and hit with 10-year ban from football games after invading the pitch to attack Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup match

A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and 'swung punches' at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Middletown Press

Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in EPL

In a stadium in northwest England, two Ukrainian footballers on opposite teams embrace prior to kickoff, before being brought to tears as teammates line up for a match wearing tops displaying the Ukraine flag and the message: “No War.”. An hour earlier in west London, fans of Brentford and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfa#Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc#Premier League Match Day#Bechem United Fc#Real Tamale United Fc#The Ghana Premier League
Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Empoli - Serie A

Juventus travel to face Empoli as the Old Lady look to strengthen their top four credentials in Serie A. The Bianconeri produced their third successive 1-1 draw in midweek when Dani Parejo cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's opener in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Villarreal.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League schedule: Napoli vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, news, odds

After last week's 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, Napoli and Barcelona will play the second leg of the Europa League's playoffs at the Stadio Maradona, where one of the two sides will advance to the round of 16. In the first leg, Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 29th minute to give Napoli the 1-0 lead and Ferran Torres scored in the 59th minute to seal the 1-1 draw on a penalty. Barcelona maintained the majority of possession -- 67% to 33% -- and they also outshot Napoli 21 to 4 and won the xG battle 2.0 to 0.9. Thursday's clash sees Barcelona as the slight favorites, but Napoli are in front of their home supporters and will not be a cakewalk for the Catalan club.
UEFA
BBC

Mohamed Salah: Another Premier League record for Liverpool and Egypt forward

Mohamed Salah is running out of records to beat at club level, as the Egyptian set another Premier League landmark in Liverpool's hammering of Leeds United. The 29-year-old scored twice and set up another goal in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Whites, taking him to 160 goal involvements in the English top flight and a new record for an African player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Nigeria's dual nationals lead Super Falcons to AWCON

Nigeria strikers Ifeoma Onumonu and Esther Okoronkwo came up big as the Super Falcons secured their place at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations [AWCON] after a 3-0 aggregate victory over Cote d'Ivoire. The duo are the latest internationals born or raised abroad who are stamping their authority on the...
FIFA
90min.com

Empoli vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Fresh off of midweek Champions League action, Juventus travel to face Empoli looking to strengthen their top four ambitions in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Villarreal in the first leg of their last 16 knockout tie after Dusan Vlahovic netted just 32 seconds into his debut in the competition.
SOCCER
BBC

Marieanne Spacey-Cale: Southampton manager reflects on 'magic' of FA Cup

Once described by legendary Arsenal manager Vic Akers as "one of the most feared forwards in the game," Marieanne Spacey-Cale is hoping to achieve the same success as a manager that she experienced as a player. The Southampton head coach could lead the south coast club to their first FA...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy