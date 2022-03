We’ve been longing for a Japan VTL forever. As travellers from Singapore, we’re not quite that lucky yet, but at least the Japanese government is now deliberating over border restrictions after the sixth Covid-19 wave that has hit the country. Will they be more lax? Well, when we reach Mar 1, Japan’s borders will still be closed to tourists – only foreign residents, business travellers, and international students will be allowed to enter.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO