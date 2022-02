Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were on a break for All-Star Weekend, they and LeBron James were at the forefront of the NBA drama and gossip. With the Lakers struggling and heading for another Play-In Tournament appearance, rumors began to circulate about James eventually wanting out and perhaps going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. James did not make matters any better when he did not explicitly rule out a return to Cleveland and also confirmed that his last season in the league will be spent playing with his son Bronny James wherever he ends up being drafted.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO