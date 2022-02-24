ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine conflict: Violent explosions near Kyiv after Putin declares 'special military operation'

By Peter Hasson, Jon Street
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday morning, videos and photos surfaced on social media...

