Salt Lake City, UT

SLC shelters hitting capacity as temperatures drop

By Courtney Johns
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Terrence Bass knows all too well how brutal the cold weather can get.

“We packed blankets on top of our tent and waited for them to ice over,” said Bass.

The Rescue mission of Salt Lake goes out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to camps with blankets and other items people might need. Job counselor Steve Spiess said he also goes out to let people know where they can get more help if they want it.

“And more than anything, build a friendship with them, show them that they matter,” said Spiess.

Between the health department closing a homeless camp and an overflow shelter closing over staffing, Spiess said they hit capacity fast.

On cold nights like Wednesday, he also worries about people who don’t want to stay in a shelter.

“ For some people, it’s that they don’t feel comfortable around people, and so they don’t want to be in a shelter full of people,” said Spiess.

Bass said he was one of those people. He didn’t want to live in a shelter, but now it’s home and he gets so much more than just a warm place to stay.

“Little bit of compassion and understanding goes a long way out there,” said Bass.

