Utah State

VA secretary visits Utah; addresses issues veterans face

By Lena Takada
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In Utah, about 114 veterans experience homelessness on any given night, according to the United States Interagency on Homelessness.

And across the nation, more than 37,000  veterans experienced homelessness in 2019. It's a number US Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said is about half of what it was in 2009. The secretary credited the VA's efforts including its "housing first" approach for reducing homelessness in veterans. It's a model used by many organizations working to help house people who are chronically homeless.

"Get vets under a roof first, then surround them with the other required services. Substance use disorder treatment, mental healthcare, employment training, management of issues in the justice system," McDonough said. "As we get them under roofs and get them that service, we see veterans continue to thrive."

The secretary said partnerships in the community, strong leadership on the local, state, and federal level, and innovative programs are crucial in continuing to tackle homelessness and helping serve those who served this country. "Building on those partnerships, using these resources and proven strategies, I'm confident we'll end veteran homelessness in this country," McDonough said.

ABC4

LDS Church leader addresses Ukraine-Russia conflict

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Feb. 25, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighed in on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.  The announcement came after the Church’s decision to relocate current missionaries in Ukraine, temporarily, due to “ongoing uncertainty” in the country.  The statement emphasized The Church’s heartbreak and deep concern […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

