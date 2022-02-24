ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Snow? Snow Problem: Mountain Community Trash Company Fights Through Tough Conditions Per Usual

By Spencer Wilson
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – As Colorado is gripped by the latest winter storm, for the employees at Timberline Disposal & Recycling in Summit County, it’s just Wednesday.

“It’s like snowboarding or skiing,” David Cerone said, riding the back of the garbage collection truck. He told Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson his hands might get cold, but it’s not a big deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDXnG_0eNW0Jim00

(credit: CBS)

“Just like mail,” Cerone explained. “It’s a service!”

The team of two spent Wednesday on one of their usual routes grabbing cans, sometimes out of snowbanks to load their contents into the back of the truck. Trudging through snow packed roads, sometimes with snow blowing in their faces, these crews are not afraid to face the elements in order to get their job done.

It’s one of the many high country jobs that braves the elements on a regular basis, not only during winter storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7sOi_0eNW0Jim00

(credit: CBS)

“When it dropped about 2.5 feet and things got plowed in and all the cans got plowed in and you are trying to yank them out of the drifts…” Cerone recalled, “That’s when things are less easy.” Even when snow hits several times a day throughout their routes, they plow ahead and get the job done.

Check out our story as we rode along with a crew Wednesday.

