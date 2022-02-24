ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in El Cajon

ABC 10 News KGTV
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $17,982, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 711 Jamacha Road.

Another ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number was sold at a gasoline station in Baker in the Mojave Desert and is also worth $17,982.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $20 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 5, 10, 15, 31, 32 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $19 million.

The drawing was the 13th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

