Economy

China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis escalates

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a decline in global markets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.3% to 4,563.95 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.9% to 3,458.12 points.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 3.1% to 22,925.60. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 3.4% to 8,033.08.

** Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. read more

** Shortly after Putin spoke, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

** "Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International. read more

** Outflows through Northbound leg of the Stock Connect totalled 2.19 billion yuan at midday break, according to Refinitiv data (.NQUOTA.SH), (.NQUOTA.ZK).

** China will keep the real estate market stable and step up coordination and precision of property policies this year, the country's housing minister said on Thursday. read more

** The real estate subindex (.CSI000952) eased 0.7%, while the financial subindex (.CSIFN) retreated 1.1%.

** Consumer staples (.CSICS) slid 2.3%, while information technology stocks (.CSIINT) dropped 1.6%.

** Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares (9988.HK) fell 6.6% to a record low ahead of earnings release later in the day.

** Chinese offshore-listed tech firms are facing a double whammy of fresh regulatory crackdowns by Beijing and growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, sending the Hang Seng Tech Idnex (.HSTECH) down more than 4%. read more

** Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) declined more than 3.5% each.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) slumped 4.3%, with Shimao (0813.HK) down nearly 10%, after a trustee said roughly $170 million worth of asset-backed notes guaranteed by the Chinese developer may not be redeemed on maturity. read more

** Consumer discretionary (.HSCICD) stocks plunged 4%, while the finance index (.HSNF) lost nearly 3%.

** Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal MKPAO slumped 8.5%.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
