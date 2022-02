Florida A&M baseball gets back in the win column with a 7-3 win over Grambling State in game one of the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic. The Rattlers got on the board early in the first inning on an RBI triple by Joseph Pierini . Two batters later, Ty Hanchey , hit a double to left field to bring Pierini across home plate to go up 2-0. At the top of the fourth inning, the Rattlers extended their lead 4-0 when Zeddric Burnham and Grant Rowell scored on a passed ball. At the top of the seventh inning, Will Brown connected for an RBI single to make the score 6-2. FIrst baseman Grant Rowell led the Rattlers in runs (3) and hits (3).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO