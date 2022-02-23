ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

English Department Hosts Third Annual Toni Morrison Day

By ABIGAIL BROOKS
monmouth.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonmouth University’s Department of English hosted its third annual Toni Morrison Day celebration on Friday, Feb. 18. This year’s celebration included student and faculty scholarship panels, a faculty roundtable discussion, poetry and poster contests, and a presentation from keynote speaker Dr. Regina Duthely. “We are trying to...

outlook.monmouth.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Department Hosts#Monmouth University#African Americans
