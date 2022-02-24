ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Police investigate juvenile involved shooting

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfLV7_0eNVyV2I00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Alexandria, Virginia.

It happened on Feb. 20 on the 3300 block of south 28th street in Alexandria, where police say they were called due to concerns of gunfire.

‘Give peace a chance’: UN Security Council meets on Ukraine

During the investigation, it was revealed that shots had been fired, and the property was damaged.

Police say they found an underage individual who was involved. The juvenile was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information call police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Un Security Council#Ukraine#Alexandria Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot overnight in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico. According to Henrico police, officers responded to the area near Hungary Spring Road and Broad Street Saturday at 12:45 A.M, where they found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital […]
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy