Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Jayden

By Dave Courvoisier
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
11-year-old Jayden is wise beyond his years. He's been up for adoption before, but so far it hasn't worked.

His counselor, Janice Wolf with the Children's Attorneys Project , hopes someone will see his story and want to make Jayden a permanent part of their family.

We got to meet Jayden at Pinspiration, a local craft studio, where he went for a splatter paint session. He was all ears, getting along with everyone and going with the flow.

Outside the studio, he was greeted by Wolf's dog, who recognized him right away.

"You know, he's just got a joy for life," Wolf said. "As you can see, he loves animals. He's just a very kind boy, treats animals very well."

Back inside the paint studio, Jayden admits to a more practical side, rather than being a creative type.

"I like to get stuff done," he said.

For all the things Jayden wouldn't say on his own behalf, Wolf — who's known him for years — was happy to brag on him.

"He's just a really good boy," she said. "I mean, he really is. He's got a big heart and I just think the world of this little guy."

Asked what kind of family he's hoping will adopt him, Jayden said he's open to anyone.

Wolf said she thinks an ideal candidate would be "somebody that will stick with him and teach him and be really helpful to him in school."

"Get him involved in activities," she said. "I think he would do really well with a family that did a lot of outdoor things."

Wolf is adamant that 11 years old might be the best age for adoption.

"I think he would be just a tremendous gift to any family that really was committed to accepting and loving a child that was 11-years old," she said. "And I think that's the age that really needs that more than any others."

Jayden is free and clear for adoption. To get started in the process, call the office of Raise the Future at 702-436-6335.

We've put the spotlight on more local children looking for adoptive families at ktnv.com/positivelylv/wednesdays-child .

IN THIS ARTICLE
