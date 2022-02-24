ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana groups planning to join truckers' convoy heading to D.C.

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeAZH_0eNVxG4q00

The People's Convoy, similar to the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy, left southern California on Wednesday morning.

Around 1,000 semi-truck drivers departed from Adelanto Stadium, a minor league ball park about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.

People's Convoy truckers prepare to leave from southern California on Wednesday.
CBS photo

The convoy is expected to take an 11-day journey to Washington, D.C.

People's Convoy in Adelanto, California on Wednesday.
CBS photo

There is also another group called the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, planning a series of convoys from several different states including Montana.

The convoy is a protest of vaccine and mask mandates and was inspired by Canadian truckers.

Maureen Steele, People's Convoy truckers organizer.
KTVQ photo

"It's a little surreal," said Maureen Steele, truckers organizer for the People's Convoy. "The whole thing, to watch this come together on a national scale, to have senators calling you all of a sudden I mean, me. I'm the girl from Montana. People want a part of this. This is historical. Ours is peaceful."

People's Convoy in Adelanto, California on Wednesday.
CBS photo

Steele is from Condon, Montana and says groups will be forming mini-convoys, including from Montana to meet up with the big convoy.

Comments / 39

Susan Simmons
3d ago

I respected truckers before they decided to do this here in the US. Now? Guess their rights are more important than our economy. Think inflation is bad now? The shelves will be completely empty, will we get our life-saving medications? How about maintenance medications?

Reply
4
Starz5536
3d ago

May God Bless each one of you stand up for our Freedom and our rights.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Rafael go back where you came from. This is our AMERICA. RED WHITE AND BLUE!!! BE SAFE. WE STAND WITH YOU ❤💙

Reply
4
Q2 News

WATCH: Street takeover gets attention of local mayor

A dangerous street takeover in Arizona was caught on camera on Sunday at a busy Scottsdale intersection. The group stopped traffic while cars were spinning out of control, putting lives at risk, and shots fired were reported. Mayor David Ortega says this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Comments / 0

Community Policy