ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fans And Legends Fight To Preserve And Carry The Torch For Chicago Blues, The Sound Of Our City Rooted In Chicago’s Black History

By Irika Sargent
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iytAG_0eNVx86H00

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s just something about listening to Chicago blues on vinyl – and seeing the greats perform live.

Our city’s blues talent is unrivaled, but shrinking. So CBS 2’s Irika Sargent hung out with the legends – and the new artists who are ready to carry the torch.

Billy Branch is a master of the blues harmonica – and he can turn Hyde Park Records at 1377 E. 53rd St. into a blues jam all himself. Between racks of records and CDs, he played the blues harp and sang Muddy Waters’ “Hoochie Coochie Man” for Sargent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2aTo_0eNVx86H00

(Credit: CBS 2)

Branch has played with some of the best – including Koko Taylor, Junior Wells, Eddy Clearwater, and Taj Mahal – among others. He was first discovered by Willie Dixon – the man known as the father of modern Chicago blues – and served as harmonica player for Dixon’s Chicago All-Stars.

Branch, a three-time Grammy nominee, also knows when a hit is at his fingertips. So when the needle drops, he says you can’t just talk about it – you’ve got to sing it, play it, feel it, and fight to keep it alive.

One of the LPs Branch put on for Sargent at Hyde Park Records was the 1967 album “Super Blues” – by a supergroup of the same name composed of Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, and Little Walter, three household names who all recorded for Chicago’s Chess Records.

“It takes me back to the beginning,” Branch said.

As African Americans from the South migrated to Chicago, they brought blues music with them. Tampa Red, Memphis Minnie, and Big Bill Broonzy were some of the first in the 1920s and 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r57yT_0eNVx86H00

Big Bill Broonzy (1893-1958) (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Then came the one many call the king – McKinley Morganfield, whom we all know as Muddy Waters – along with greats like Koko Taylor, Howlin’ Wolf, and Willie Dixon. They turned electric guitars and harmonicas to create what we know as Chicago modern blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k24gJ_0eNVx86H00

Muddy Waters on March 17, 1977 in Chicago (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

“The music changed and reflected the sounds of the city and it was loud and to be heard,” Branch said, “and they were all characters.”

Another of those characters was, and is, Buddy Guy . He still plays from his soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzH3g_0eNVx86H00

Buddy Guy (Credit: CBS 2)

“I still like to go crazy sometimes now,” he said.

But at his Buddy Guy’s Legends blues club at 700 S. Wabash Ave. in the South Loop, in his downtime, he still considers himself pretty shy.

“To a certain extent – until I get a shot of cognac,” he quipped.

Guy remembers when dozens of Chicago clubs were filled with Black musicians and fans. There was the Checker Board Lounge at 423 E. 43rd St. in Bronzeville and more recently in Harper Court Hyde Park until it closed in 2015; the Rhumboogie Café, which operated at 343 E. Garfield Blvd. in Washington Park back in the 1940s; Theresa’s Lounge at 4801 S. Indiana Ave. in Bronzeville, which founder Theresa McLaurin Needham opened in 1949 and which held on in its original location until 1983.

Meanwhile, Guy himself inspired the likes of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. And the Rolling Stones came to watch his shows. The Rolling Stones, in turn, got their name from Muddy Waters – and their first visit to Chicago was not to play a concert, but to record at Chess Studios , home of the blues greats.

White Americans began filling blues clubs as Chicago blues got even bigger.

Now, Guy is one of the few surviving connections to that era. Chicago just lost two giants – brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson and drummer Sam Lay – just since the beginning of the year.

Guy worries they will all be forgotten.

“That crosses my mind day and night,” he said.

So Guy is working with a local radio station to keep the original hits in rotation – and he’s not alone.

“The minute a Chicago-based blues band hits the down beat, man, you know – it’s on!” said Ivy Ford .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYkMc_0eNVx86H00

Ivy Ford (Credit: CBS 2)

Ford, in her 20s and multiracial, feels right home in Chicago blues. Her first big gig was at Buddy Guy’s Legends – where she was shocked to be opening for Guy himself.

That occasion was also the first time evening shows opened to fans under 21.

“Artists that are, you know, in my generation now – and generations to come – they’ll pass the torch,” Ford said.

Also trying to preserve the blues is Joanna Connor , who has been a fan of the blues as long as she’s been alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oz7Rr_0eNVx86H00

Joanna Connor (Credit: CBS 2)

“Probably one of the greatest moments was seeing buddy guy when I was 10-years-old,” she said.

And then at 22, Connor left her East Coast home for Chicago.

The soulfulness and the beauty of it – I just was like, I have to be here,” she said.

Connor has played with Guy and other greats, and is a longstanding headliner at the iconic Kingston Mines blues club, 2548 N. Halsted St.

“It’s not going to die,” she said.

When Branch isn’t playing, he’s in classrooms with his Blues in Schools program. He travels the world teaching thousands of children.

“These kids are singing at the top of their – with all their might and fervor, ‘I got my mojo working,’” Branch said.

“Got My Mojo Working” is Chandra Cooper’s favorite song – and one of her great grandfather Muddy Waters’ biggest hits. He raised her the famous house at 4339 S. Lake Park Ave. in Bronzeville where he lived with his family from 1954 until 1973.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Are9f_0eNVx86H00

Chandra Cooper (Credit: CBS 2)

“His nickname – and his name to me was ‘Daddy’ – and in return, he used to call me ‘Peaches,’” Cooper said.

Waters let his fellow blues musicians crash and play at the house.

“I always say, ‘If these walls could talk,’ in the basement of that house,” she said.

Cooper is about to start a major rehab to turn the house into a museum .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9Moo_0eNVx86H00

Blues legend Muddy Waters lived in this two-flat in the North Kenwood neighborhood in Chicago from 1954 to 1973. (Credit: CBS)

“We just got awarded a $250,000 Adopt a Landmark grant from the City of Chicago,” she said.

Another iconic site is the Willie Dixon Blues Heaven Foundation at 2120 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop – where Chess Records cranked out hundreds of hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obk4i_0eNVx86H00

A plaque outside Chess Records in Chicago (Photo by Mick Gold/Redferns)

Blues – rooted in Chicago’s Black history – has a sound and story like no other. And as Branch points out, there’s power to the fact that it’s the one genre of music that’s synonymous with an emotion.

“It’s the only music you can say, ‘I got,’” Branch said. “You can’t say: ‘How you feeling?’ ‘I got the jazz today.’ (You’d say), ‘What the heck you talking about?’”

And when you perform like Buddy Guy does to this day, it’s got to live on. The crowd still flows in at Legends.

“Oh yeah, I sell it out,” Guy said.

As you can imagine, sitting down with all of these musicians brought out some of the many the incredible stories they have. Guy was telling Sargent about how he used to jump off the bar will performing. one time, he broke both ankles and had to get on a stretcher and go to the ER – but he kept right on playing while on that stretcher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Celebrating Black History Month: Carlos Nelson Is Pounding The Pavement In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– As Black History Month winds to a close, we’re shining the spotlight on another community hero. Carlos Nelson, a proud son of Auburn Gresham, is selflessly restoring the shine to a crown jewel of the South Side. A morning cup of coffee often turns into a community meeting for Nelson. While meeting with CBS 2’s Ryan Baker a coffee shop, customers came up to Nelsen, knowing his name, and called him, “the man.” “You know, it’s genuine, it’s authentic,’ He said. “I’m not one of those guys that just sits in the office, I pound the pavement.” Nelson has been pounding the pavement...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

From The Baseball Diamond To Music Stardom, Todd Dulaney Shines Brightly

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago area gospel singer will be honored at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. Todd Dulaney has taken an unconventional musical journey to awards and accolades. Before Dulaney moved audiences with his powerful voice, he displayed his power on another stage–in the shape of a diamond. “I started playing baseball when I was five years old,” he told CBS 2’s Jim Williams. “The only dream I ever had — that was the one.” Delaney was so good at baseball that he played professionally for the New York Mets organization. There, he kept his singing talents hidden. “So singing was something...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

On The Slopes With Art Clay, Longtime Sno-Gopher, Founder Of National Brotherhood Of Skiers Bringing Black Skiers Together, And Chicago Sports Pioneer

CHICAGO (CBS) — His name isn’t Jordan, Payton, or Banks – it’s Clay; Art Clay, and he’s very much a Chicago sports pioneer. Clay, 84, is the co-founder of the National Brotherhood of Skiers and a proud member of the Sno-Gophers – an African American ski club that is one of the oldest ski clubs in the U.S. The club was established in 1965. As we celebrate Black History Month, at CBS 2, photojournalist Tamott Wolverton took us shushing down the slopes with them. “I’m a daredevil, and so I’ve always wanted to try things that I’ve not done before – and skiing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District Host Polar Adventure Day At Northerly Island

CHICAGO (CBS) – With temps warming up it’s the perfect winter weather for a polar adventure. The Chicago Park District is hosting the winter fun day event Saturday at Northerly Island. Besides getting some fresh air and enjoying nature, your family can learn about sledding with sled dogs, birding, and how animals survive this cold. The fun starts at noon and goes on until 3 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Washington Park, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Tobias

CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the paws pet of the week. Tobias is a very special one-year-old Catahoula leopard dog looking for a loving suburban home. He’s active, smart, and never met a person he doesn’t like. He just prefers people to his four-legged peers. Tobias (Credit: PAWS Chicago) He finds the shelter environment stressful, so he’s hoping his perfect home is right around the corner — especially if it comes with a fenced-in yard! He’s still a puppy, so Tobias could be your perfect match if you’re excited to continue training. Tobias, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption or foster at PAWS Chicago. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Adler Planetarium Prepares To Reopen For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic, With Some Stellar New Additions

CHICAGO (CBS) — This March, you may find yourself gravitating toward Adler Planetarium. The Planetarium is fully reopening for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas found out, some of its new additions are out of this world. We met Mike Smail as he got ready to leave the earth for a huge interstellar cloud – without ever leaving the Chicago lakefront. Smail, the director of theaters and digital experiences the Adler Planetarium, invited CBS 2’s McNicholas along on the space journey at the planetarium’s iconic dome theater. He’ll soon invite you too. “We’re over the moon –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Seeks Artists to Create New, Original Public Artwork for the New Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Stations

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is seeking artists for six unique pieces of artwork at four stations that are being rebuilt. CTA is asking artists to create dynamic and original artwork for the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations. “The artwork will enhance the overall transit experience and add unique elements that enhance new stations and represent the communities they serve,” according to a CTA statement. “The addition of artwork at CTA stations and terminals promotes a friendly and inviting atmosphere and contributes to each station’s identity.” The artwork would be installed at the following locations: • Lawrence main stationhouse, 1120 W Lawrence • Argyle main stationhouse, 1120 W Lawrence • Berwyn main stationhouse, 1119 W Berwyn • Bryn Mawr main stationhouse, 1116 W Bryn Mawr • Bryn Mawr Hollywood entrance, 1119 W Hollywood • Lawrence to Bryn Mawr viaduct walls Construction of the new stations and structures is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The art is anticipated to be installed in the new stations before they are opened to the public. CTA will hold a virtual informational pre-proposal meeting on March 2, 2022, at 6 p.m. for artists to learn more and ask questions. To register, click here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Branch
Person
Joanna Connor
Person
Koko Taylor
Person
Memphis Minnie
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Bo Diddley
Person
Willie Dixon
CBS Chicago

Chicago Area Filmmaker Explores ‘The Equation Of Adoption’ From The Cradle In Evanston

By Edie Kasten  CHICAGO (CBS)– Adoption is a bittersweet life event. It’s an ending for one family and a beginning for another. A filmmaker from the Chicago area explores the “Equation of Adoption” in a new film focusing on The Cradle, an adoption center in Evanston. He has a very special connection to adoption and reason for creating this project. “Making this film was a way for me to broaden the discussion about what it is to be adopted,” Dan Lanigan said. “Families are made up of lots of different ways so why not discuss it.” Lanigan and his wife adopted their daughter and son...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering Light Snow Across Northwest Indiana, Sunshine Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect flurries and light snow showers linger this afternoon across northwest Indiana as low pressure rotates over the northeastern U.S. As the low moves away from us, skies clear overnight, and lows fall into the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Plenty of sunshine this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure parks overhead. A quiet and mild start to next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 16. Winds relax. SATURDAY: Full sun. High 35. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Portage Park Businesses Not Pleased About Graffiti, But Pleasantly Surprised That City Worked Fast To Remove It

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight Portage Park neighborhood businesses have been hit by the same frustrating surprise – graffiti on their windows. But the owners of the businesses were pleasantly surprised at how quickly the city removed the ugly mess. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us Thursday morning through the crime and the cleanup. Bibi Hernandez is the owner of the One Stop Beauty School at 4360 N. Milwaukee Ave. at Montrose Avenue. A man visited the beauty school Sunday morning – and he wasn’t looking for a lesson. “He sat in the car for a minute,” Hernandez said. Security video shows the man hop...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Get A Gift Card When You Get A COVID Shot At A Chicago Park District Clinic

CHICAGO (CBS) — You can cash in on a $50 gift card, if you get a COVID-19 shot Wednesday at a Chicago Park District clinic. Free COVID vaccinations and boosters will be available until 6:00 p.m. at Fosco Park in the University Village neighborhood, located at 1312 South Racine. The Chicago Department of Public Health is giving out $50 gift cards to anyone getting their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine. Three more opportunities to #GetVaxxed in the parks in partnership with @ChiPublicHealth & @IDPH, from 12-6pm:💉2/23: Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. 💉2/24: Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.💉3/1: Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.Details at https://t.co/c3AjDq99un pic.twitter.com/dS9uS0CJKg — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) February 23, 2022  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Chicago Blues#The Blues#Black History#Torch#Cbs 2#Hyde Park Records#Chess Records#African Americans
CBS Chicago

12-Year-Old Honored After Saving Brothers, Fellow Student From Stalled Bus on Metra Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl is honored Wednesday for her quick thinking that helped get everyone off a school bus in Orland Park just moments before it was hit by a Metra train. “It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy and grateful for it. It’s definitely going to help me in my future.” That’s hero is Ava Gentile with a $5,000 check in hand — a scholarship for a job well done. Ava stepped up in a very scary moment, helping her bus driver get her two brothers and another student off the bus last week. In the nick of time, a Metra train...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Pays $1.2 Million To Victims Of CPD Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago City Council agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the case of a Chicago police officer shooting two men. The money will go to both men. The officer was charged with two crimes. A video of that shooting in December 2020 shows the officer opening fire on two men in a car parked behind him. Police body camera video showed one of the men, who was hit in the hand.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy