Tulsa, OK

Second half surge leads SMU men's basketball past Tulsa

By Jordan Hofeditz
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took 20 minutes, but the SMU men’s basketball team found its rhythm in the second half against Tulsa on Wednesday night in a 75-61 win. The first half showed glimpses of what the Mustangs did in Sunday’s win against Memphis. But it was also sloppy. Over the final 20 minutes...

247sports.com

Tim Jankovich
