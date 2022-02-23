ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AngloGold cuts jobs and launches asset review after 2021 profit hit

By Umesh Ellichipuram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headcount reduction affects mid and senior management roles and is anticipated to cut annual costs by $40m. AngloGold Ashanti has adjusted its leadership, reduced its support staff headcount from 526 to 311, and started a comprehensive review of its assets after its 2021 profit slumped on higher expenses....

