When Nevada lifted its mask mandate on Thursday, Las Vegas business were quick to make changes to their policies. Twitter users shared videos of mandatory masking signage being removed from casinos, as most businesses appear to have immediately lifted mask requirements. One exception is Boyd, which operates Main Street Station, Fremont Hotel & Casino, and California Hotel and Casino. According to a notice shared on Twitter from VP & general manager Andre Filosi, team members who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO