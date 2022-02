The very first super-villain Spider-Man ever fought in Marvel Comics — before Doctor Octopus, or Green Goblin, or Sandman, or any of the other villains who’ve appeared in Spidey movies — was Chameleon. In The Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man finds his reputation ruined by a man who has disguised himself as his exact double. It turns out to be the Chameleon, who has the ability to perfectly approximate the appearance of anyone. (At first, he was just a guy with a lot of masks; later he actually gained the ability to physically change his face however he wanted.)

