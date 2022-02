Do politicians act like humans? Many jokes suggest otherwise, but the question is real. Groups of humans follow basic social rules: They build relationships, form alliances and exchange favors to help one another survive. In contrast, the stereotype of a politician is a person motivated by self-interest—the lust for power and re-election will supersede their human tendency towards collaboration. But legislators must cooperate to enact policy and survive in their political environment. So, do they operate under the same social rules as human societies across the globe?

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO