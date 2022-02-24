Ukraine declares martial law as Russia launches military operation

Ukraine declared martial law as Russia launched a military operation in the country.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation, CNN reported.

“We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country,” he added.

The announcement comes as explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened other countries against getting involved.

In his announcement, Zelensky also noted he had spoken with President Biden , who released a statement condemning Russia's actions and vowing consequences.

“A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support,” he said.

Zelensky has previously told his citizens Ukraine would not give any territory to Russia and urged them to stay calm on Thursday morning.

“Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working,” Zelensky said.

“No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine,” he added.