SAN DIEGO — Many San Diegans are struggling to pay their utility bills, and now one local representative is calling on the state to help. San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as the California Public Utilities Commission suggesting the state use a portion of its expected $45 billion surplus this year to offset certain state mandated programs SDG&E customers pay for. Those programs include the wildfire relief fund, infrastructure projects and public benefit programs for low-income rate payers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO