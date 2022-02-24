Big Rapids boys clinch conference championship tie

Dawson (2) and Mason Dunn (4) combined for 30 points in Wednesday's 75-46 win over Grant, which clinched at least a share of the CSAA Gold title for Big Rapids. (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Conference champions. Again.

The Big Rapids boys basketball team clinched at least a share of its second consecutive Central State Activities Association Gold Division championship with a 75-46 win over the Grant Tigers on Wednesday.

The Cardinals, winners of seven straight, have improved to 12-1 in the CSAA Gold and 15-2 overall with one league game left on Friday night at home against Tri County. With second-place Fremont at 11-2, Big Rapids can finish no less than a tie for first place.

But a Friday win over Tri County (5-8, 8-10), would give the Cardinals sole possession of the crown for a second consecutive season.

Grant fell to 7-6 and 9-8.

The Dunn twins, Dawson (14 points) and Mason (16) had another huge night, combining for 30 points while Demarcus Lee and Jack Ruggles had 13 points apiece for the Cardinals, who were up 20-16 after the first quarter, 35-23 at halftime and 60-30 after the third quarter. Grant had a 16-15 scoring edge in the final quarter. Big Rapids had a 25-7 advantage in the third quarter.

“The third was probably the best quarter of the year,” Big Rapids assistant coach Brennan Walsh said.

Also for Big Rapids, Karlito McKinney had six points, Owen Gammons four, Dylan Walsh and Nathan Sanders three points apiece (both on triples), Ben Knuth two and Ty Gielczyk one.

Big Rapids had 10 triples led by Dawson Dunn with three and Mason with two.

Seth Schuitema led Grant with 18 points.

The game was rescheduled to Wednesday because of the weather.

Fremont 75, Chippewa Hills 41

REMUS – Fremont (10-3, 13-6) stayed a game behind Big Rapids in the CSAA Gold race with this win on Wednesday.

Tyler Jones had 18 points for the Warriors while Owen Stanley had nine.

Chippewa Hills is home Friday against Newaygo.

Mesick 66, Baldwin 34

MESICK -- It was a battle between the two top teams in the West Michigan D League with Mesick (16-0, 18-0) prevailing over second place Baldwin (13-3, 13-4) on Wednesday.

“They played like an undefeated team tonight,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We just couldn’t get anything going on either end.”

Carmelo Lindsey had 11 points while SJ Hossler had 10.

Baldwin is at Brethren on Friday.

Walkerville 89, Crossroads 56

WALKERVILLE – Crossroads fell to 0-16 in the West Michigan D League and 0-17 overall with this loss on Wednesday. Crossroads is home Friday against Bear Lake.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Rapids 49, Grant 38

GRANT – Big Rapids beat Grant on Wednesday in a make-up game.

Scoring leaders were Rylie Haist (11), Hanna Smith (11), Marissa Warren (9) and Makenna Rautio (7).

Big Rapids had quarter leads of 15-8, 27-16 and 40-29. Both teams scored nine points.

“We came out strong, transitioned the floor well and shared the ball,” Big Rapids coach Jessica Haist said. “We had a different defensive plan and I thought the girls did a great job of locking down their shooters right away. It was a great team effort tonight.”

Big Rapids will have its last regular-season game at home against Tri County on Friday at 5:30 p.m

Fremont 65, Chippewa Hills 60

It was a tight game at Fremont on Wednesday with the host Packers (3-10, 3-16) holding back the Warriors (1-12, 5-14).

Chippewa Hills was up 15-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 30-28 at halftime. The Warriors were up 45-41 after the third but the Packers had a 24-15 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.

Shelby Fall had 19 points for the Warriors while Madison Wrisley had 18 points and Dezi Brown 10.

The Warriors are home against Newaygo on Friday.

Newaygo 40, Reed City 24

NEWAYGO – League champion Newaygo (13-0, 18-1) snapped Reed City’s five-game winning streak with Wednesday’s win over the Coyotes (8-5, 9-10).

Newaygo led 13-9 after the first quarter 19-17 at halftime and 37-20 after the third quarter. Kyleigh Weck led Reed City with 11 points.

“We had a really good first half,” Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. “We can’t come out and score three points and give them 18 in a quarter. The girls fought hard. We are playing through some injuries. Christina Malackanich is out. She did not play tonight.”

Manton 43, Pine River 35

Pine River fell to 4-11 in the league and 6-13 overall with this loss to Manton (10-6, 11-8) on Wednesday.

It was 4-4 after the first quarter, but Manton led 14-10 at halftime and 38-23 after the third quarter. Hailey Wanstead had 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Amanda Hill had six points and two assists.