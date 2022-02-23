ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Here are Wednesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 4 REGIONALS

COLBY 63, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 58

PRINCETON - Hayden Willner scored 18 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead the Hornets to the regional quarterfinal win.

Angelique Hernandez added 11 points for Colby.

Princeton/Green Lake was led by Gracey Bartol with 18 points, all on 3-pointers.

Colby 21 42 - 63

Princeton/Green Lake 21 37 - 58

Colby: A. Vanderhoof 5, Schmitt 3, Hernandez 11, Viegut 9, Willner 18, T. Vanderhoof 6, Orth 7, Thomsen 4. 3-pt: Viegut. FT: 10-25. Fouls: 17.

Princeton/Green Lake: Kelma 14, Bartol 18, Kuklinski 11, L. Buslaff 4, S. Buslaff 2, Stibb 7, Moore 2. 3-pt: Bartol 6, Kelma 2, Kuklinski. FT: 5-14. Fouls: 22.

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 68, MONTELLO 26

WITTENBERG - Kaylee Schram scored 25 points and Reese Rogowski added 21 as the Chargers cruised to the regional quarterfinal win.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood raced out to a 34-10 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Montello 10 16 - 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34 34 - 68

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 21, Stewart 4, Wendler 2, Linke 5, Resch 9, Schram 25, Milanowski 2. 3-pt: Rogowski 3, Linke. FT: 14-16. Fouls: 9.

DIVISION 5 REGIONALS

ALMOND-BANCROFT 36, PACELLI 15

STEVENS POINT - The Eagles led by seven at the half on their way to a 19-point regional quarterfinal victory over the Cardinals.

Mikala Seymour outscored Pacelli on her own with 17 points to lead Almond-Bancroft.

Casey Vaughan and Kaylin Yenter each led the Cardinals with four points apiece.

Almond-Bancroft 16 20 - 36

Pacelli 9 6 - 15

Almond-Bancroft: Omernik 3, Newby 1, Lamb 6, Seymour 17, Stiles 4, Dernbach 5. 3-pt: Omernik, Dernbach. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 12.

Pacelli: Vaughan 4, Van Order 1, Yenter 4, Strizel 3, Trizinski 3. 3-pt: Strizel, Trizinski. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 14.

LOYAL 48, PITTSVILLE 11

LOYAL - The Greyhounds had the game wrapped up by the half on their way to a 37-point victory over the Panthers in a regional quarterfinal matchup.

Alyssia Zvolena outscored Pittsville on her own with 14 points and also had five steals. Natasha Tellock added 10 points for Loyal.

Haylee Zawislan led the Panthers with four points.

Pittsville 6 5 - 11

Loyal 20 28 - 48

Pittsville: Grossman 1, Zawislan 4, Losievski 1, Friday 2, Zdun 3. 3-pt: Zdun. FT: 4-10. Fouls: 11.

Loyal: Al. Zvolena 14, Peroshek 3, Kubista 7, S. Tellock 5, Nikolai 2, Brecht 2, N. Tellock 10, Au. Zvolena 4, Rakovec 1. 3-pt: Al. Zvolena, Peroshek. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 12.

ATHENS 61, PORT EDWARDS 22

ATHENS - The Bluejays used a 22-3 run late in the first half to go up 35-13 at the half and never looked back in the regional quarterfinal game.

Jazelle Hartwig poured in 15 points and McKenzie Schug added 10 points to lead Athens.

Port Edwards was paced by Taylor Martin with 16 points.

Port Edwards 13 9 - 22

Athens 35 26 - 61

Port Edwards: Martin 16, Sillars 6. 3-pt: Sillars 2. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 10.

Athens: Hartwig 15, Schug 10, So. Coker 9, Lavicka 7, Ellenbecker 7, Van Rixel 4, Sy. Coker 3, Riehle 2, Zettler 2, Haines 2. 3-pt: Lavicka 2, Ellenbecker 2. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 11.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

CENTRAL WISCONSIN STORM 8, NORTHLAND PINES 1

WAUSAU - Hannah Baumann scored three goals and had three assists for the Storm in the sectional semifinal win.

Samantha Federici added two goals and three assists for the Storm (21-3), which advances to the sectional final Friday.

Other Storm goals were scored by Tristan Wicklund, Madi DePuydt and Malia Baergi.

Claire Calmes made 11 saves and Chloe Lemke had four saves in goal for the Storm.

BOYS HOCKEY

DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HUDSON 7, STEVENS POINT 0

HUDSON - Alex Pottratz and Brayden Hess each scored two goals for Hudson in the sectional semifinal victory.

SPASH goalie Jonathon Nafe made 25 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MEDFORD 83, D.C. EVEREST 72 (TUESDAY)

SCHOFIELD - Tanner Hraby scored 29 points and Logan Baumgartner added 28 to lead the Raiders to the win.

Baumgartner made eight 3-pointers and Hraby made seven 3-pointers.

Medford: Hraby 29, Sullivan 10, Baumgartner 28, Guden 2, Kleist 14. 3-pt: Baumgartner 8, Hraby 7. FT: 8-11.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

