Fond Du Lac, WI

Here are Wednesday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Northwestern
 4 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS HOCKEY

DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 5, HOMESTEAD 0

FOND DU LAC - The Ledgers scored three goals in the second period to pull away for the sectional semifinal win.

Dayne Deanovich had two goals and two assists for Springs. Josh Austin also scored two goals, and Austin Westergaard had one goal.

Ian Sabel also had two assists for Springs.

Ledgers goalie Hayden Rising made 16 saves.

DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

NOTRE DAME 4, FOND DU LAC 0

ASHWAUBENON - Callan Budinger scored two goals to lead the Tritons to the victory.

Isaac Rentmeester and Ian Noble also scored for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame goalie Lleyton Jaschke made eight saves, while Spencer Shober had 29 saves in goal for Fond du Lac.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 3 REGIONAL

BERLIN 40, LOMIRA 37

LOMIRA - Kara Fritz scored 12 points and Anna Kurczek added 10 to help Berlin advance to the regional semifinals.

Berlin led 16-14 at intermission and kept the Lions at bay in a tight second half.

Calli Neuman led Lomira with 12 points.

Berlin 16 24 - 40

Lomira 14 23 - 37

Berlin: Fritz 12, A. Kurczek 10, C. Kurczek 7, Bartol 4, Boegh 3, Nigbor 2, Hoffman 2. 3-pt: A. Kurczek 2, Boegh, Fritz. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 18.

Lomira: Pi. Litterick 2, Pa. Litterick 2, Steinman 5, Zahn 2, Driekosen 6, Neuman 12, Zingsheim 4, Gieger 4. 3-pt: Steinman. FT: 16-24. Fouls: 17.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

The Northwestern

ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

