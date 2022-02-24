Citrus greening crisis: How genetically engineered tools and other strategies might prevent total devastation of Florida’s orange and grapefruit industry
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For more than two years, human society has been dealing with ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic and that already feels like a long journey. It has killed millions, caused...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0