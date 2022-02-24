Did White Europeans evolve separately from the rest of the world? A new book examines the racist allure of this pseudoscientific hypothesis

Actor AnnaLynne McCord went viral on Thursday after posting a video on social media where she apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin for not being his mother. Now, the former star of last decade’s “90210” reboot is explaining why she chose to step into a serious geopolitical conflict with a message that if she had been his mother, he would have been loved so much he’d never think of invading sovereign nations like Ukraine.

