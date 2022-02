If you have a pet, you know how comforting a purring nudge or a lick on the face can be after a bad day. While it's no secret that our furry friends make great companions, are they also the key to maintaining healthy cognitive function as we age? According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, having an animal in your life for more than five years can slow mental decline in older adults. "Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond may have health benefits like decreasing blood pressure and stress," says study author Dr. Tiffany Braley of the University of Michigan Medical Center. "Our results suggest pet ownership may also be protective against cognitive decline."

