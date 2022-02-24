ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitch Ballock: Receiving little playing time

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ballock logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist...

www.cbssports.com

9&10 News

Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
NBA
Person
Malik Newman
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
#Fort Wayne Mad Ants#Charge
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
InsideHook

Tickets From the Careers of Michael Jordan and Jackie Robinson Just Broke Auction Records

For some collectors of sports memorabilia, owning something worn by a particular athlete might well be their grand achievement. For others, an attainable goal could be a valuable autograph or card of some sort. But there’s also a perennial interest in tickets tied to landmark moments in the careers of various athletes. And this weekend, two such tickets ended up making history.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
IOWA STATE

