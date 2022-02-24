ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TABLE-Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2022, 2023

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* For full story SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by the Bank of Korea on Thursday (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated): 2022 2023 New *Prev New *Prev Gross Domestic Product 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.5 Private consumption 3.5 3.6 2.6 2.5 Facilities investment 2.2 2.4 1.7 1.5 Investment on IP products 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.8 Construction investment 2.4 2.6 2.3 2.1 Goods exports 3.4 2.6 2.2 2.5 Goods imports 3.8 3.1 2.3 2.6 Consumer price index 3.1 2.0 2.0 1.7 Annual core inflation (%) 2.6 1.8 2.0 1.6 Unemployment rate (%) 3.6 3.6 3.7 3.7 Current account ($bln) 70.0 81.0 68.0 75.0 * Released on Nov. 25 - - - - ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%): *2021 4.0 *2020 -0.9 2019 2.2 2018 2.9 2017 3.2 2016 2.9 2015 2.8 * Preliminary data NOTE: The finance ministry slightly upgraded this year's growth forecast to 3.1% in late December, after the economy expanded 4% - the fastest in 11 years - in 2021. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

