Pettersson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. Pettersson put away an empty-net goal with 2:09 left in regulation to extend his point streak to five games. He has four tallies and seven assists in that span. The 23-year-old center has looked much more like himself in February with 14 points in nine contests so far and one more game in the month. He's up to 38 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 54 appearances.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO