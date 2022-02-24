ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: One of each in win

 4 days ago

Caufield scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win...

Cole Caufield
Nick Suzuki
