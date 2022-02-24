Canadiens' Cole Caufield: One of each in win

Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. Both of Coleman's points came in the second period. His deflection of a Rasmus Andersson shot led to Andrew Mangiapane's tally. In the final minute of the frame, Coleman got two shorthanded breakaways -- the Wild disrupted his first look, but he buried the second. The forward has four points in his last three games, and he's up to 11 goals, 24 points, 154 shots on net, 109 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 50 contests overall. He's picked up two of his points while shorthanded this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO