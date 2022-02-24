ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns team point with 36 saves

 4 days ago

Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Dallas. Hellebuyck was...

Jets' Kyle Connor: Reaches 30-goal mark

Connor scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. Connor tallied at 2:13 of the first period to open the scoring, but the Jets' offense was silenced in the final 40 minutes. The winger is the fifth player in the league to reach 30 goals this season, doing so in 52 games. He's at 56 points, 226 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 52 contests. Connor remains on pace to shatter his career high of 73 points from the 2019-20 campaign.
Connor scores twice, Jets beat Coyotes to end 4-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets broke a four-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Adam Lowry, Evgeny Svechnikov and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period.
Senators' Victor Mete: Earns rare special-teams point

Mete managed a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens. Mete spent parts of four seasons with the Habs, but his role hasn't changed all that much since he debuted in the NHL during the 2017-18 campaign. The third-pairing defenseman has shown third-pairing output with zero goals, seven assists, 12 hits and 30 blocked shots through 31 games.
Connor Hellebuyck
Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubles season point total

Beaulieu dished out two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over Arizona. Beaulieu did his damage early, assisting on each of Winnipeg's two first-period goals. After totaling one measly assist through 20 games this season, the 29-year-old blueliner has supplied three in the last two games.
CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade up with Jets to take Malik Willis, Carson Strong sneaks into first round

I've only been doing mock drafts at CBSSports.com for the last few seasons, but I've been doing them in my brain forever, and I'm having a hard time remembering the last time I've had this much uncertainty in my mind about how the top of the draft will go. There is no clear-cut No. 1 prospect in this class. At least, not from the consensus perspective.
Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
Kyle Connor clinches Jets' victory over Coyotes

Kyle Connor scored two third-period goals to help the visiting Winnipeg Jets rally for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who had lost four straight and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
